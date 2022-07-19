Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: CHIPS, Right To Contraception, Bannon Trial (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Guest host Emily Wilkins was joined by Bloomberg Government Congress reporter Zach Cohen on the congressional agenda. Brad Moss, Partner at Mark Zaid discussed the Steve Bannon trial and what to expect during this week's Jan. 6 committee hearing. Plus, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis discuss Joe Biden's plans to announce executive action to confront climate change after Senator Joe Manchin blocked legislation and the upcoming House vote on the Right To Contaception Act.
