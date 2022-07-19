Hero

Bloomberg Technology Podcast

Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.

Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.

Bloomberg Technology Podcast • Browse all episodes

Netflix Earnings and Twitter Wins... For Now

Bloomberg's Emily Chang breaks down how Netflix's stock jumped after smaller-than-expected subscriber losses in the second quarter, and what's the path forward for the streaming giant. Plus, Twitter is granted a fast-tracked lawsuit against Elon Musk by a Delaware Court.

Jul 19, 2022

Bloomberg Podcasts
Advertisement