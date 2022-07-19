Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.
Bloomberg Technology Podcast • Browse all episodes
Netflix Earnings and Twitter Wins... For Now
Bloomberg's Emily Chang breaks down how Netflix's stock jumped after smaller-than-expected subscriber losses in the second quarter, and what's the path forward for the streaming giant. Plus, Twitter is granted a fast-tracked lawsuit against Elon Musk by a Delaware Court.
Jul 19, 2022
Advertisement