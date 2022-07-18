Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Steve Bannon's ‘Misdemeanor From Hell’ Trial
Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers, an Adjunct Professor of Clinical Law at NYU Law School, discusses longtime Trump advisor Steve Bannon going on trial for criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the January 6th committee, after a judge eliminated most of his defenses. Jeffrey Kahn, a Professor at the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, discusses basketball star Brittney Griner's trial on drug charges in Russia. June Grasso hosts.
Jul 18, 2022
