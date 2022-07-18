Browse all episodes

Flying Taxis Won't Replace Your Tube Ticket (Audio)

UK start-up Urban-Air Port is one of the firms hoping that so-called flying taxis take off as a business - their COO Andrea Wu speaks to Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Alex Webb about how soon you'll be able to hitch a cab ride through the clouds - and whether it's people or cargo that will drive the eVTOL's business.