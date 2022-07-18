Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
BofA Expected to Pay $200 Million Device Fine
Bloomberg News Finance Reporter Katherine Doherty discusses Bank of America earnings and the bank facing a $200 million fine related to a US probe into the use of unapproved personal devices. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Economics Editor Ben Holland share the details of Ben's Businessweek Magazine story The US Is Exporting Inflation, and Fed Hikes Will Make It Worse. Bloomberg News U.S. Legal News Team Leader Katia Porzecanski talks about her profile of short seller Carson Block. And we Drive to the Close with Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Jul 18, 2022