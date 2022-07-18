Bloomberg Westminster is your daily guide to British politics. In less than half an hour, we'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg Westminster: Next PM Must Focus Beyond 'Woke War'
Bloomberg's Joe Mayes and Lizzy Burden discuss the Conservative leadership debates and the week ahead in Westminster as Boris Johnosn gives his final PMQs. Plus Max Anderson from Bright Blue, the next Prime Minister must focus on explaining how to solve the UK's problems rather than culture war issues.
Jul 18, 2022
