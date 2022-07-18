Browse all episodes

Bell: The Heatwave Will Impact The Economy (Audio)

We will see a significant impact on the economy if we fail to adapt to increasing temperatures says Adam Bell the head of Policy at Consultancy firm Stonehaven. Speaking to Daybreak's Caroline Hepker and Alex Webb he says extreme temperatures cause subsidence in buildings and affects rail infrastructure. He says the government needs to identify where it can invest in the short term for climate change.