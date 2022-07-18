Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power: Oil Market Rebound and Outlook (Radio)
Tom Kloza, Global Head of Energy Analysis OPIS discusses the outlook for gas and oil prices. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Jul 18, 2022
Advertisement