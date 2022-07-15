Host Denise Pellegrini interviews real-estate experts -- brokers, investors, architects, Bloomberg reporters and economists -- for the latest on the multi-trillion dollar commercial and residential market.
Real Estate Report Podcast • Browse all episodes
Builders Offering Breaks on Mortgages
Scott Wild, senior vice president at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, tells Bloomberg Radio's Denise Pellegrini the more you look, the more negotiating points you might find if you're a homebuyer right now.
Jul 15, 2022
Advertisement