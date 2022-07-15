Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world. Hosted by Ed Baxter and Denise Pellegrini.
Bloomberg Best: Sam Zell on Investing
Billionaire Sam Zell, on "Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein," on real estate, investing, and the secret to his success. Plus Steve Pagliuca, co-chairman of Bain Capital and co-owner of the Boston Celtics, on the investing environment and possible future sports deals. Hosts Denise Pellegrini and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Best.
Jul 15, 2022
