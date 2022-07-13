Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Culpan: Twitter Lawsuit Shows Risks of Dealmaking with Musk
Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim Culpan says the legal action by Twitter over Elon Musk's takeover bid shows the risks of doing business with the world's richest man. He tells Bloomberg's Tom Mackenzie and Caroline Hepker that while banks will want to work with the Tesla CEO in the future, other parties should think twice about doing deals with him. 'Is he going to cause trouble? Is he going to trash your reputation? Is he going to try to get access to your proprietary data and who knows what he'll do with that?
Jul 13, 2022
