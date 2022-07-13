Browse all episodes

Bloomberg Westminster: Tory Choices For Northern Ireland

As the Conservative Party leadership candidates battle it out to win MPs' votes, Stephen Farry, Deputy Leader of Alliance Party, says the campaign viewed from Northern Ireland is 'absurd'. He tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll that no candidate has demonstrated an understanding of the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol. In Farry's view, Rishi Sunak is the 'least worst' candidate, while Liz Truss 'would be one of the worst choices for Northern Ireland.' Also in the show: Alex Thomas, Programme Director at the Institute for Government, discusses the outlook for the Civil Service and what the next Prime Minister must do to save it.