BALPA's Chalk: Heathrow Capping Passenger Numbers A Surprise

Passenger forecast numbers were known by Heathrow airport for a while, so the move to ask airlines on Tuesday to stop selling tickets is late, says Martin Chalk, General Secretary of the pilots' union BALPA. He tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll that pilots have not been affected in the same way as other airport staff, who have taken significant hits during the pandemic. He also said the union is still in pay talks with British Airways, after "the pilots were not treated well during the pandemic.