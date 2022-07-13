Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast • Browse all episodes
Accelerating the Expansion of Machine Communications
Samuel Reeves, CEO and Founder of Fort Robotics, discusses the close of a $25 million Series B funding round to accelerate the rollout of its machine communications platform. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Jul 13, 2022
Advertisement