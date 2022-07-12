Editorials and commentaries from Bloomberg Opinion
Opinion Podcast • Browse all episodes
Wall Street Traders Set for $27.8 Billion Haul
Bloomberg News Finance Reporter Shubham Saharan explains that the biggest U.S. banks are poised to report a double-digit increase in trading, the result of big market swings. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Businessweek Technology Editor Joshua Brustein share the details of the Businessweek Magazine story The US is Thwarting China’s Love Affair with Israeli Tech. Bloomberg Opinion Deals and Industrials Columnist Brooke Sutherland discusses why US airline passengers need a Bill of Rights. And we Drive to the Close with Sandy Villere, Portfolio Manager at Villere & Co. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Jul 12, 2022
Advertisement