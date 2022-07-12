Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Supreme Court's Next Term Could Be As Controversial
Constitutional law expert Michael Dorf, a Professor at Cornell Law School, discusses the Supreme Court's controversial decisions this term, and the upcoming term which promises to be just as contentious with decisions on affirmative action, gay rights, and elections. Second Amendment law expert Andrew Willinger, Executive Director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law, discusses New York's new gun legislation passed after the Supreme Court invalidated its century old law. June Grasso hosts.
Jul 12, 2022
