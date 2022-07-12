Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Jan 6th Hearing Latest, Biden's Trip Abroad (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Today's guests: Don Ayer, Former United States Deputy Attorney General and current Adjunct Professor at Georgetown Law School, discusses the latest from the January 6th Hearings. Jonathan Panikoff, Director of the Atlantic Council’s Brent Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative and the Former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East, previews President Biden's trip to the Middle East. And Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis discuss takeaways from the January 6th hearing as well as President Biden's trip abroad.
