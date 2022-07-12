Browse all episodes

Lord Mayor of the City of London and Boston vs. NY

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 7-12-22 Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, joins us live in studio. He is in Boston to speak with local asset managers and investors. We are joined by Bloomberg Senior Editor Chris Anstey. New York Post Opinion Columnist Nicole Gelinas discusses how Boston is better for businesses than New York in several ways. MA Senator Nick Collins talks about his opposition to expanding the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Noah Karberg, Assistant Manager at Nantucket Airport, joins us to talk about how business has been so far this summer. There are nearly 2,000 cruises that cost under $100 a day. Janet Wu reports from the Boston Seaport. David Crooks, senior vice president of product and operations at Boston-based travel agency World Travel Holdings, discusses cruise travel prices. Anthony Lamacchia, owner of Lamacchia Realty, discusses a new report showing U.S. home sale cancellations jumped in June as buyers backed away.