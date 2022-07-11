Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Javier Blas: More Natural Gas Price Pain to Come (Audio)
Javier Blas, Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says natural gas prices for the end of 2022 and 2023 have been repriced much higher in recent weeks, as utilities try to buy gas to cover higher demand during Europe's winter. In his latest article, he writes that Russia has written off its gas relationship with Europe. Blas tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie that Putin could fast-track cutting off supplies to Europe while the Nord Stream pipeline is closed for maintenance.
Jul 11, 2022
