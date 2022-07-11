Bloomberg Westminster is your daily guide to British politics. In less than half an hour, we'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg Westminster Podcast • Browse all episodes
Bloomberg Westminster: The Tories' First 11
Bloomberg's key reporters join us to discuss what we know about the candidates' policies and chances. On the show, UK Political Editor Kitty Donaldson, Senior Economics Reporter Philip Aldrick and Economics and Government Correspondent Lizzy Burden, join hosts Caroline Hepker and Yuan Potts.
Jul 11, 2022
Advertisement