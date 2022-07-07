Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
Are Your Baseball Cards on the Blockchain?
Sorare is one of several companies attempting to take the idea of collectibles like baseball cards and bring them into the digital context. In May, Sorare announced a partnership with Major League Baseball in the US. And Serena Williams is a member of their advisory board. Why is Sorare betting big on sports? Do collectibles really need to be on a blockchain? Will baseball players benefit from that Major League deal? On this episode, we’ll talk to Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller and to Sorare’s CEO Nicola Julia.
Jul 07, 2022