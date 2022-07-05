Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
Markets, US Economy, And The Supply Chain
Matt Stucky, Senior Portfolio Manager at Northwestern Mutual, discusses markets, the economy, and investing amid rising interest rates and inflation. Gary Shilling, President of A. Gary Shilling & Co., a New Jersey consultancy, and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, discusses the US economy and the outlook for a recession. Reade Pickert, US economy reporter and editor with Bloomberg News, discusses the economic outlook for the second half of the year. Rayne Guest, CEO at ARROWCLEAN, discusses the supply chain and how her business tries to disrupt the cleaning and disinfectant market in a sustainable way. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
