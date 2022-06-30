Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
Crypto Money Goes to Washington
The U.S. is gearing up for its Midterm elections, and crypto executives are spending significant amounts of money to influence them. In 2022, for the very first time, political spending by major figures in the crypto industry has eclipsed the dollars being spent by traditional donors in big tech and pharma. Today, Bloomberg reporter Allyson Versprille joins this episode to share her reporting on why crypto is emerging as a significant financial force in US politics.
