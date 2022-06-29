Bloomberg Westminster is your daily guide to British politics. In less than half an hour, we'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg Westminster: Weaponizing the Strikes
Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Sarah Olney says the Government should be engaging with the rail unions in their dispute. She tells Bloomberg's Yuan Potts and Caroline Hepker the transport secretary wants to 'wash his hands' of all responsibility for the strikes and is attempting to 'weaponize' them for political ends. Plus: As the population of England and Wales records growth of 6.3 per cent over the past decade, we take a deep dive into the census results, with Becky Tinsley from the Office for National Statistics.
Jun 29, 2022
