Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
UK Economy, G-7 Update, Latest on Energy and Travel (Radio)
Hosts Charlie Pellett and Eddie van der Walt speak with Bloomberg's David Goodman, Annmarie Hordern, Mike McGlone, James Herron, and Siddharth Philip.
Jun 27, 2022
