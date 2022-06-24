Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Wisdomtree's Gupta: Equities Have Further To Fall (Audio)
Aneeka Gupta, director of research at Wisdomtree, says the rally seen in equity markets this week is a 'dead cat bounce.' She says recent forward-looking economic data points to a slowdown and more market weakness ahead. She tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll that a buildup of inventories in Europe is raising further questions about a weakness in demand, amid the cost of living crisis.
Jun 24, 2022
