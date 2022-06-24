Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Vince Cable: Lib Dems Win Third By-Election (Audio)
Former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable tells Bloomberg Radio voters have returned to tactical voting as he discusses the party's win in Devon. He tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Tom MacKenzie that economic challenges will cause the government to borrow more and spend, especially on the poorest in society.
Jun 24, 2022
