Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
Magellan Jets Founder Anthony Tivan
With the problems facing commercial airlines, there is a spike in demand for private air travel. Janet Wu speaks with the founder of Massachusetts based Magellan Jets, which offers hourly and fractional shares of private aircraft.
Jun 24, 2022
