Bloomberg Westminster: By-Elections, Bye Dowden

The Conservative Party suffered a double defeat in Thursday's by-elections, with the Liberal Democrats and Labour winning seats in Devon and West Yorkshire. The Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden resigned in the wake of the results. Bloomberg's Yuan Potts and Caroline Hepker speak to Conservative MP Roger Gale, who says Boris Johnson is now the problem. Labour MP Janet Daby tells us their success in Wakefield is a positive step forward, 'but we do need to do more'. Meanwhile, former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable says there is no appetite for a formal coalition between the main opposition parties. Also in the show, a discussion with former Conservative minister Lord Jim O'Neill and Joey Jones, former spokesperson for Theresa May.