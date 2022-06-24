Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Supreme Court Overturns Abortion Rights
Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Tribe discusses the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision wiping out the constitutional right to abortion. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Jun 24, 2022
