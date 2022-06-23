Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Gas Prices with Hochstein
Amos Hochstein, Presidential Coordinator for Energy Security, says the US may be able to bring back old refineries to relieve pressure at the pump. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda says Russia is acting disproportionately over the situation in Kaliningrad. Amrita Sen, Energy Aspects Chief Oil Analyst, says there is quite a lot of upside to oil demand. Andrew Hollenhorst, Citi Chief US Economist, discusses concerns about the labor market.
Jun 23, 2022
