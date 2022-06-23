Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Bloomberg Law Podcast • Browse all episodes
Supreme Court Backs Tax Dollars for Religious Schools
Richard Garnett, a Professor at Notre Dame Law School, discusses a divided Supreme Court decision strengthening religious rights by bolstering the rights of parents to use taxpayer funds for religious education. Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court Reporter, discusses the end of the term and the justices rejecting a multibillion-dollar appeal from Bayer to end suits over Roundup. June Grasso hosts.
Jun 23, 2022
Advertisement