Jay Powell, Pride, And Public Companies
Jennifer Lee, Senior Economist and Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets, joins the show to discuss Jay Powell, the US economy, and the outlook for a recession. June Grasso, host of “Bloomberg Law” on Bloomberg Radio, discusses the Supreme Court striking down New York’s restrictive gun law. Anna Wong, Chief US Economist with Bloomberg Economics, discusses Fed Chair Jay Powell’s testimonies to the House and Senate and the possibility of a recession this year. Edward Moreno, Labor and Employment Reporter for Bloomberg Law, discusses the pressure companies face in advocating for inclusion during Pride Month. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
Jun 23, 2022