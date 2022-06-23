Bloomberg Westminster is your daily guide to British politics. In less than half an hour, we'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg Westminster: Politics on Pause
With voting underway in two by-elections, we take a break from party politics to bring you some of our best interviews of the week. Telsa CEO Elon Musk tells Bloomberg's John Micklethwait about his plans to cut the carmaker's global workforce, and his Twitter takeover bid. Plus: could we all do more work in less time? We speak to Charlotte Lockart, Managing Director and Founder of 4 Day Week Global.
Jun 23, 2022
