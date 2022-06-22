Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Recession Risk with Dudley
Bill Dudley, Bloomberg Opinion, Bloomberg Economics Senior Adviser & Former New York Fed President, expects not deep recession in the US. Abby Joseph Cohen, Columbia Business School Professor & Retired Goldman Sachs Partner, says market valuations matter again. Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer, says sell-side analysts have stopped doing work since the era of Reg FD. Tim Gould, IEA Chief Energy Economist, says we haven't been putting enough capital into the energy sector in recent years. Doug Kass, Seabreeze Partners President, says stocks are no longer priced to perfection and speculation and froth have been rooted out of the market.
Jun 22, 2022