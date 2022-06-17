Browse all episodes

Pain of Higher Mortgage Rates; FedEx Set to Deliver?

In this week’s Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss the findings and impact of their research: Dissecting FTSE’s 15% Lead, Here’s What Can Drive It Further -- Tim Craighead explains why the UK equities market's safe-haven may continue. Rates Roil Entry-Level Homebuyers, But Move-Ups Aren't Immune -- Drew Reading says demand from first-time homebuyers may hurt the most from higher rates. FedEx May Soon Start to Deliver on Its Promises -- Lee Klaskow says a turnaround from recent negative sentiment may finally be on FedEx's doorstep. Consumer Outlook Challenged by Inflation and Weak Sentiment -- Louise Parker says war, inflation and weak growth will weigh on Europe. Top of Fertilizer Cycle May Extend on Supply Shocks -- Alexis Maxwell explains why the global market should remain tight into 2023. The Bloomberg Intelligence radio show with Paul Sweeney and Alix Steel podcasts through Apple’s iTunes, Spotify and Luminary. It broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays at noon on Bloomberg’s flagship station WBBR (1130 AM) in New York, 106.1 FM/1330 AM in Boston, 99.1 FM in Washington, 960 AM in the San Francisco area, channel 119 on SiriusXM, www.bloombergradio.com, and iPhone and Android mobile apps. Bloomberg Intelligence, the research arm of Bloomberg L.P., has more than 400 professionals who provide in-depth analysis on more than 2,000 companies and 135 industries while considering strategic, equity and credit perspectives. BI also provides interactive data from over 500 independent contributors. It is available exclusively for Bloomberg Terminal subscribers. Run {BI <GO>}.