NEC's Fahnbulleh: UK's BoE Should Not Be Hiking Rates (Audio)
Miatta Fahnbulleh, CEO of the New Economics Foundation, says the Bank of England should not be increasing borrowing costs. She tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie the government and central bank should not be artificially bringing on a recession given the impact is ultimately on people.
Jun 15, 2022
