Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Bloomberg Daybreak EU Podcast • Browse all episodes
HSBC's Henry: 'Unusual' If US Doesn't Brush Recession
Janet Henry, Global Chief Economist at HSBC, says the degree of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve will slow the economy, and it would be unusual for such moves not to result in a recession. She told Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll that even though the Fed is unlikely to forecast two quarters of contraction, it will expect unemployment to rise as it hikes rates.
Jun 15, 2022
Advertisement