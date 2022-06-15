Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
Fed Day, Markets, And Crypto (Radio)
Vince Cignarella, Global Macro Squawk with Bloomberg News, discusses market volatility and what rising interest rates will do to the economy in 2022. Jennifer Lee, Senior Economist and Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets, discusses retail sales and the second day of the FOMC meeting beginning. Katie Greifeld, cross-asset reporter with Bloomberg News, discusses crypto and Bitcoin’s drop as a part of our weekly crypto segment. Matt Forester, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Advisors, talks about his bank and market pressures. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
Jun 15, 2022