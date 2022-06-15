Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Biden Warns Big Oil to Refine More (Radio)
Amanda Eversole, chief advocacy officer at the American Petroleum Institute discusses oil prices and President Biden's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia. She speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
