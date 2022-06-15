Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power: Biden Plan for Fighting Inflation (Radio)
Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator for President Biden and former mayor of New Orleans discusses the Infrastructure Act and inflation. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Jun 15, 2022
