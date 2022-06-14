Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Managing Your Emotions in a Bear Market
Frances Donald, Economist and Strategist at Manulife Investment Management, provides a preview of Wednesday's Fed rate decision and how high hikes could go. Bloomberg News Personal Finance Reporter Suzanne Woolley discusses her Businessweek story The Key to Surviving a Bear Market Is Managing Your Emotions. Bloomberg News Editor Tom Maloney explains why crypto billionaire fortunes have vanished as quickly as they were made. And we Drive to the Close with Megan Horneman, Chief Investment Officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Jun 14, 2022