Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power: Atlanta Mayor on Guns, Inflation (Radio)
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens discusses the need to pass gun legislation, the fight against inflation and the political environment in Georgia. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Jun 14, 2022
Advertisement