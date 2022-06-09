Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
DOJ Ramping Up Probe Into Trump's Inner Circle
Chris Strohm, Bloomberg Legal Reporter, discusses the more aggressive phase of the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riots, focusing on potential felonies by former President Trump's inner circle. Eric Talley, a Professor at Columbia Law School, discusses why Elon Musk's buyer's remorse won't get him out of the Twitter deal. June Grasso hosts.
Jun 09, 2022
