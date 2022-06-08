Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
RHA: Fuel Rebate Could Help Control Inflation (Audio)
Fuel prices in the UK have hit a series of record highs in the past week, adding to the crisis for freight companies. Rod McKenzie, Managing Director of Policy and Public affairs at the Road Haulage Association, says the government needs to introduce a fuel rebate for essential users. He tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll that such a move would help to control inflation more broadly, as higher transport costs are being passed on to consumers.
Jun 08, 2022
