NI industry 'Very Concerned' About UK Brexit Moves (Audio)
Stephen Kelly, CEO of Manufacturing NI, says industry in Northern Ireland is 'very concerned' about moves by the UK government to change the post-Brexit rules trade rules for Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson's government is expected to unveil a draft law as soon as Thursday. Stephen Kelly says the UK is 'pretty close' to a trade war with the EU if it presses ahead with plans for unilateral action.
Jun 08, 2022
