Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast • Browse all episodes
Huawei Not Welcome in the U.S.
Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Technologies USA, discusses revising the company's global strategy and the continued ban in the United States. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Jun 08, 2022
Advertisement