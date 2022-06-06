Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
London Tube Strike: RMT Union (Audio)
Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union caused major disruption to the London Underground with commuters being told not to travel on the network. The RMT tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll about the dispute over jobs, pensions and pay and why they want Mayor Sadiq Khan to do a better deal with central government for TfL funding.
