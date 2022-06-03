Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
Jobs Day, Markets, And Hiring
Julia Pollak, Chief Economist with ZipRecruiter, talks about the May jobs report and the economy in 2022. David Dietze, Managing Principal and Senior Portfolio Strategist of Peapack Private Wealth Management, the wealth management division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, discusses markets, investing, and the economy. Jonathan Hirtle, Executive Chairman at Hirtle Callghan & Co., talks about markets, investing, and the economy in 2022. Nicole Sahin, author and founder of Globalization Partners, talks about international expansion and global hiring on jobs day. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Katie Greifeld.
