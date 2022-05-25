Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Steve Kerr's Emotional Presser, Chelsea Football Sale
May 25, 2022
Michael Barr and special guest host Damian Sassower talk about Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr's emotional response to the Uvalde school shooting. Plus, they touch on the UK government approving the sale of Chelsea FC, and the future of the NFL Pro Bowl.
